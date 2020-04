Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, The Booz Allen Hamilton Immersive Technologies Team (Andy Shaw, Sandy Marshall, Elyse Heob, Joel Ward, Sam Hendricks, Shane Mathes, and John Sherman) discuss bringing immersive solutions to the Defense Department.

The Booz Allen team highlights how technological advances in virtual and augmented reality are changing the way the department trains, plans and executes. It examines how virtual reality is being applied across a host of training applications, including pilot, maintenance, and IED detection/neutralization.

The Booz Allen team also shares how immersive technologies support mission planning, logistics and building/space design.

Finally, the team showcases the future of augmented reality capabilities like brain-computer interfaces, emotional detection, and voice recognition.

