Using AI to enhance warfighter performance

May 5, 2023 5:38 pm
This week on Off the Shelf the focus turns to emerging solutions in fitness and sports industries that are directly applicable to optimizing warfighter performance.

Host Roger Waldron speaks with Sonya Rahmani, a chief technologist leading Booz Allen Hamilton's Warfighter Performance efforts, Bart Hodlik, the integrated project technical lead at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Dr. Mark Derriso, chief engineer, and chief dData officer for the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, Dr.

This week on Off the Shelf the focus turns to emerging solutions in fitness and sports industries that are directly applicable to optimizing warfighter performance.

Host Roger Waldron speaks with Sonya Rahmani, a chief technologist leading Booz Allen Hamilton’s Warfighter Performance efforts, Bart Hodlik, the integrated project technical lead at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Dr. Mark Derriso, chief engineer, and chief dData officer for the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, Dr. Reuben Burch, associate professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering and director of Athletic Engineering, Mississippi State University, and Irik Johnson, senior associate and human performance practitioner at Booz Allen Hamilton.

The discussion identifies and discusses the key technologies, including wearables, artificial intelligence, and machine learning that can be used to monitor and enhance warfighter performance.

The guests also identify key strategies and supporting infrastructure capabilities to support a holistic approach to warfighter performance.

The wide-ranging discussion also highlights data, network, cybersecurity, physical and psychological considerations that organizations must address as part of any implementation of fitness solutions across units and around the world.

 

.

      
