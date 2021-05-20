On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Transportation Security Officers are carefully watching a bill in Congress that could change their lives

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 20, 2021 12:17 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Transportation Security Officers, or TSO’s, aren’t all that well paid relative to other federal law enforcement people. And although they have union representation, they don’t have the full rights of regular Title 5 federal employees. A bill under debate in Congress right now would move the officers to Title 5 and into the General Schedule system, presumably giving them a raise. With what the officers think, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 333, Joe Shuker, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/John Bazemore)A Transportation Security Administration employee helps air travelers submit their bags for inspection at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

    Pay Read more
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2015 file photo, Transportation Security Administration agents check travelers identifications at a security check point area in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Fliers who don't have the latest driver's licenses will have a two-year reprieve before their IDs are rejected at airport security checkpoints. Many travelers had been worried that the Transportation Security Administration would penalize them because of a federal law requiring the more-stringent IDs at the start of this year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

    An Energy Department lab is perfecting a way to speed up TSA airport screening

    Technology Read more
Related Topics
All News American Federation of Government Employees Congress Federal Drive general schedule Joe Shuker Pay Pay & Benefits Title 5 Tom Temin Transportation Security Administration Transportation Security Officers Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony