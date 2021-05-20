Transportation Security Officers are carefully watching a bill in Congress that could change their lives

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Transportation Security Officers, or TSO’s, aren’t all that well paid relative to other federal law enforcement people. And although they have union representation, they don’t have the full rights of regular Title 5 federal employees. A bill under debate in Congress right now would move the officers to Title 5 and into the General Schedule system, presumably giving them a raise. With what the officers think, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 333, Joe Shuker, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.