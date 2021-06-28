Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Federal agencies have new directions to improve diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within the federal workforce, thanks to a sweeping new executive order from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden issued the executive order on Friday evening, and it addresses everything from hiring and unpaid federal internships, to diversity and inclusion training, and workplace and sexual harassment.

In a fact sheet describing the EO, the Biden administration said members of underserved communities are still underrepresented inside the federal workforce, particularly among senior leaders.

“Enduring legacies of employment discrimination, systemic racism and gender inequality are still felt today,” the administration said.

“The federal government is at its best when drawing upon all parts of society, our greatest accomplishments are achieved when diverse perspectives are brought to bear to overcome our greatest challenges, and all persons should receive equal treatment under the law,” the order reads. “This order establishes that diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are priorities for my administration and benefit the entire federal government and the nation, and establishes additional procedures to advance these priorities across the federal workforce.”

Under the new order, the Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget will reestablish a governmentwide diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiative and will develop a new four-year strategic plan.

Individual agencies must make diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility a priority within their management agenda, and they have 100 days to assess the state of DEIA within their own workforces and human capital practices.

Specifically, the new order requires agencies to identify barriers to recruiting, hiring, retaining and promoting individuals from underserved populations, as well as any obstacles they might face with professional development, pay and compensation, or training and reasonable accommodations.

The order asks agencies to examine their own practices and determine to extent to which those policies promote potentially inequitable outcomes, and, using evidence, assess any ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Agencies must report annually on their progress toward meeting both the governmentwide strategic DEIA plan and their own individual plans — and set quarterly goals that measure their success in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within their own workforce and workplace culture.

The order also encourages agencies to establish or elevate chief diversity officers at the senior levels of their organizations.

Perhaps unlike previous efforts in establishing governmentwide diversity and inclusion initiatives, Biden’s new order emphasizes data and evidence in promoting DEIA initiatives inside federal agencies.

The order calls on agencies to measure demographic representation inside their organizations and track trends on employment applications, hiring decisions, attrition, professional development and composition of the senior leader workforces.

OPM, OMB and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission should review whether regulatory changes are necessary to collect more demographic data about the federal workforce.

Notably, Biden’s new executive order directs agencies to reduce their reliance on unpaid internships and increase the number of paid opportunities.

Agencies should use paid internships as a supplement to the competitive hiring process, not a replacement, the EO said.

The order establishes a new “Partnerships Initiative,” which is designed to help agencies recruit more individuals from underserved communities. The Office of Science and Technology Policy, as well as OPM and OMB, will lead the initiative.

The order also:

Expands diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility training inside the federal workforce;

Orders a governmentwide plan to address workplace and sexual harassment;

Directs OPM to review governmentwide regulations and guidance on setting pay and compensation for federal employees;

Instructs agencies to ensure federal benefits meet health needs of LGBTQ+ employees and their families, and;

Expands federal employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“This executive order will help in our efforts to recruit, retain, and honor the most effective workforce, one in which federal employees from all backgrounds and walks of life feel included and valued,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja, who was sworn in last week, said in a statement. “These types of efforts are best practices for major employers across sectors seeking to stay competitive in the marketplace, and OPM is looking forward to working with all of our federal partners as we better position our workforce for the future.”

This story will be updated.