Federal agencies commemorate Juneteenth holiday

Today marked the second time the United States took a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, which was made a federal holiday effective immediately last year. When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, word didn’t immediately reach all those enslaved. On June 19, 1965, Union soldiers delivered the news to a community of enslaved people living in Galveston, Texas, prompting celebrations and sparking an annual tradition in African-American communities around the country. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021. Federal agencies used social media to share their commemorations of the day:

#Juneteenth

Not only a historic day for America, but also a historic day for the @USArmy. On this day in 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, informing the people of Texas that “all slaves are free.” pic.twitter.com/A7Sw2hr163 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 19, 2022

On Juneteenth, we commemorate the day freedom finally reached an enslaved community in Galveston, Texas, marking the effective end of slavery and bringing hope and progress to our nation. Every day, HHS strives to continue that progress and ensure #HealthEquity for all. pic.twitter.com/9wPIwpuXDL — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) June 19, 2022

Racial equity is not only a moral priority for the Biden Administration, but also a critical economic priority. As we celebrate Juneteenth nationally, I hope we move towards further action to support Black economic opportunity across the country. https://t.co/7eLIMLCsYo — Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo (@TreasuryDepSec) June 19, 2022

Juneteenth – short for June Nineteenth – marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over and slavery in the United States was abolished. Ranger Elmi at the African American Civil War Memorial shares more details. pic.twitter.com/1hXNOLvqqf — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) June 19, 2022

In 2021, @POTUS proclaimed #Juneteenth as a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in America more than 150 years ago and the work that is still being done. Read the latest @ShareAmerica article on how cities across the U.S. observe Juneteenth: https://t.co/FV2m7zCUI8 — Department of State (@StateDept) June 19, 2022

Juneteenth calls us to come to terms with haunting truths from our country’s history – while also celebrating all of the ways Black voices have contributed to our culture, society, and way of life. pic.twitter.com/RXtxOcnuzp — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 19, 2022

It took more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation for freedom to reach enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. #Juneteenth is celebrated as the end of U.S. chattel slavery and our nation’s second independence day. More from @NMAAHC: https://t.co/zwgLdTr1HP — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) June 19, 2022

A few thoughts on what Juneteenth means to me on the observance of the federal holiday. pic.twitter.com/AzqTx3yGuZ — Kevin Young (@NMAAHCdirector) June 20, 2022

“Where can I find historical case studies and other research on #Juneteenth and its significance following the #CivilWar?” See the answer to our #QuestionOfTheWeek on #HistoryHub.https://t.co/SYxlHZEcEP pic.twitter.com/uvmOjjtzgb — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) June 20, 2022

Let’s celebrate #Juneteenth by recognizing the progress made over centuries of struggle, while redoubling our resolve to challenge inequities. @uscensusbureau produces data that can reveal the magnitude of disparities in our communities. https://t.co/M1W7mcA5TB — Robert L. Santos (@censusdirector) June 19, 2022

For more about Juneteenth from the census bureau, click here: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/stories/juneteenth.html?linkId=100000131061124