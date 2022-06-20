Federal agencies commemorate Juneteenth holiday

Today marked the second time the United States took a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, which was made a federal holiday effective immediately last year. When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, word didn’t immediately reach all those enslaved. On June 19, 1965, Union soldiers delivered the news to a community of enslaved people living in Galveston, Texas, prompting celebrations and sparking an annual tradition in African-American communities around the...
Today marked the second time the United States took a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, which was made a federal holiday effective immediately last year. When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, word didn’t immediately reach all those enslaved. On June 19, 1965, Union soldiers delivered the news to a community of enslaved people living in Galveston, Texas, prompting celebrations and sparking an annual tradition in African-American communities around the country. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021. Federal agencies used social media to share their commemorations of the day:
For more about Juneteenth from the census bureau, click here: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/stories/juneteenth.html?linkId=100000131061124