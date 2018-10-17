Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Ups and downs of 2018 TSP returns

October 17, 2018 11:15 am
 
< a min read
8 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This time a year ago most Thrift Savings Plan investors were enjoying what’s turned out to be the longest bull market in stock market history. Now, not so much!

Although market corrections are to be expected, last week’s $1.3 trillion “paper” loss gave a lot of people the jitters.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

For many the big question is what’s next? Should they head for the ‘safety’ of the Treasury securities fund, as thousands did during the Great Recession of 2008,  or stay the course?

To help figure out what’s going on, Washington, D.C.-area financial planner Arthur Stein joins host Mike Causey on this week’s Your Turn radio show. Most of Stein’s clients are active or retired feds and some of them are self-made TSP millionaires.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Arthur Stein Arthur Stein Financial LLC Benefits bull market C Fund F Fund great recession I Fund investing Mike Causey Pay & Benefits Retirement S Fund stock market TSP TSP millionaires Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba