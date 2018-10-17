Ups and downs of 2018 TSP returns

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This time a year ago most Thrift Savings Plan investors were enjoying what’s turned out to be the longest bull market in stock market history. Now, not so much!

Although market corrections are to be expected, last week’s $1.3 trillion “paper” loss gave a lot of people the jitters.

For many the big question is what’s next? Should they head for the ‘safety’ of the Treasury securities fund, as thousands did during the Great Recession of 2008, or stay the course?

To help figure out what’s going on, Washington, D.C.-area financial planner Arthur Stein joins host Mike Causey on this week’s Your Turn radio show. Most of Stein’s clients are active or retired feds and some of them are self-made TSP millionaires.