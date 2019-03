This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed Bob Lohfeld, founder and CEO of Lohfeld Consulting Group on issues regarding the bid and capture process.

Topics include:

Issues facing set-aside companies as they graduate to full and open competition

Best informed wins

Measuring your capture process

Creating the best solution

Defining your strengths

