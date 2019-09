Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Larry Allen (formerly of Allen Federal), managing director of the Federal Market Access practice at BDO.

Topics discussed include:

end-of-FY spending for IT expected to top $18 billion, along with an increase of use of the micropurchase card (new spending limit of $10,000)

Assisted Acquisitions Service at NIH closing abruptly

NITAAC issues and rumors

GSA IG weighing in on TDR program

GSA Schedule consolidation target date of Oct 1 closing in

the latest on JEDI

FY 2020 to kick off with yet another CR

