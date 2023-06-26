A discussion of the current GovCon landscape

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by contracts guru Larry Allen, to discuss the current GovCon landscape.

Topics include:

Three GSA audit issues to watch out for

End of FY spending and the possibility of a shutdown at the beginning of FY 24

GSA OASIS+ RFP hitting the street and Alliant 3 RFP due out in Q1 24

Is POLARIS dead?

Will SEWP VII expand...

