Amtower Off-Center

A discussion of the current GovCon landscape

June 26, 2023 4:21 pm
This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by contracts guru Larry Allen, to discuss the current GovCon landscape.

Head shot of Larry Allen
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Topics include:

  • Three GSA audit issues to watch out for
  • End of FY spending and the possibility of a shutdown at the beginning of FY 24
  • GSA OASIS+ RFP hitting the street and Alliant 3 RFP due out in Q1 24
  • Is POLARIS dead?
  • Will SEWP VII expand in scope?
  • Q4 marketing and outreach to ensure your pipeline stays full.

 

Related Topics
Top Stories