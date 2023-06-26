A discussion of the current GovCon landscape

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by contracts guru Larry Allen, to discuss the current GovCon landscape.
Topics include:
Three GSA audit issues to watch out for End of FY spending and the possibility of a shutdown at the beginning of FY 24 GSA OASIS+ RFP hitting the street and Alliant 3 RFP due out in Q1 24 Is POLARIS dead? Will SEWP VII expand...
