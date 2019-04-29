Performance management: a conversation with John Kamensky

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are some of the key challenges in performance management today? How are other governments around the world using performance management? What are some of the key international trends in government performance management? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these and other questions with John Kamensky, Senior Fellow at The IBM Center for The Business of Government.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:



GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Mr. Kamensky is a Senior Fellow with the IBM Center for The Business of Government and an Associate Partner with IBM’s Global Business Services.

During 24 years of public service, he had a significant role in helping pioneer the federal government’s performance and results orientation. Mr. Kamensky is passionate about helping transform government to be more results-oriented, performance-based, customer-driven, and collaborative in nature.

Prior to joining the IBM Center, he served for eight years as deputy director of Vice President Gore’s National Partnership for Reinventing Government. Before that, he worked at the Government Accountability Office where he played a key role in the development and passage of the Government Performance and Results Act.

Since joining the IBM Center, he has co-edited six books and writes and speaks extensively on performance management and government reform. Current areas of emphasis include transparency, collaboration, and citizen engagement. He also blogs about management challenges in government.

Mr. Kamensky is a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and received a Masters in Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, in Austin, Texas. He can be reached at: john.kamensky@us.ibm.com.

