Putting robotics/autonomous systems to work in defense and security

July 15, 2019 2:49 pm
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the implications of the growing importance of robotics and autonomous systems for military operations? How else is the Royal Netherlands Army (NL Army) using innovative technology? Michael Keegan explored these questions and more with Major General C.J. Matthijssen, Deputy Commander, NL Army and Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hädicke, Commander Robotic Autonomous Systems Project, 13rd Infantry Division, NL Army.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

