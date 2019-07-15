Putting robotics/autonomous systems to work in defense and security

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the implications of the growing importance of robotics and autonomous systems for military operations? How else is the Royal Netherlands Army (NL Army) using innovative technology? Michael Keegan explored these questions and more with Major General C.J. Matthijssen, Deputy Commander, NL Army and Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hädicke, Commander Robotic Autonomous Systems Project, 13rd Infantry Division, NL Army.

