IRS could have trouble spending billions of Inflation Reduction Act dollars on new employees

President Joe Biden signed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law. About half that spending will go to climate and energy projects. The Postal Service gets $3 billion to spend on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The General Services Administration gets more than $3 billion to invest in low-carbon emission construction materials and technologies that...

