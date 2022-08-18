Yellen memo calls for IRS modernization to help ID tax evasion schemes perpetrated by top earners

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With at least 50,000 IRS employees expected to retire over the next five years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has instructed the tax agency to develop a modernization plan. In a memo this week to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, Yellen writes that she wants the IRS, over the next six months, to develop a plan that will outline...

