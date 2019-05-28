Episode 13: Get in the game of multi-partner marketing with distributors

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.

Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

Today we are going to be talking about Public Sector Distributors to ensure our listeners have a good understanding of the channel ecosystem and how best to take advantage of many offering they have you may not be aware of.

Apply what you’ll learn from this episode of Market Chat to start taking advantage of the many benefits that government distributors offer. Distributors are a vital part of our government marketing ecosystem. They bring innovative government-ready solutions that solve the unique needs of government in addition to having superior public sector expertise. You’ll learn how to best collaborate with your distribution partners as well as:

Receive clear insight into how distribution channels work. What is 1 tier distributors versus 2 tier distributors.

Learn from the pros how to surpass your co-marketing metrics and sales goals by engaging with distributors.

Gain insight on distributors value-added customized marketing campaigns that can help feed your sales pipeline and deliver stronger ROI.

Hear about the many service offerings distributors offer from technology subject matter experts, strategic alliances, training resources and more.

Hear about sales enablement tools and training all to help your sales team uncover new opportunities.

If you are just entering the federal market or have been marketing your products and solutions for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your company’s partnerships with key distribution partners.

