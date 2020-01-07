Episode 15: Get your digital and social media groove on

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.

Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

Today we are talking about Social Media in Government.

How’s your digital and social media strategy working for you? Are you getting the results you’re looking for?

Start communicating confidently with your online government community by learning hot tips and new insights to increase the reach and visibility of your company (and build your pipeline faster!). Hear about the latest innovative digital and social media tools, applications and trends to help you get your digital and social media grove on including:

Social Media usage within government continues to trend upwards. Learn the latest statistics mapped to what social media platforms your prospects are using and in what ways are they using social media in their jobs.

The new “cool” thing … Geotargeting (Geofencing) Zero in on your government prospects faster and catch them in their environment by learning the latest in digital marketing. Supercharge your marketing campaigns and improve your pipeline.

Hear firsthand from a government CMO on how they are using social media tools and what is the most important tips they offer to industry when trying to reach your government audience.

Learn the latest stats of social media usage within government.

If you are just entering the government market or have been marketing your products and solutions for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your marketing success by hearing from our experts on how to get your social media groove on!

