Episode 16: Government and industry communication and collaboration – a discussion with Department of Homeland Security procurement

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.

Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

In this episode of Market Chat!, we heard from 3 senior procurement officials from the Department of Homeland Security. They shared insights and tips for how industry vendors can better market and sell to DHS. We discussed:

DHS contracting trends and initiatives

DHS approaches to emerging technologies

Best practices for marketing to DHS

If you are just entering the government market or have been marketing your products and solutions for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your marketing success by hearing from our procurement experts from the Department of Homeland Security.

