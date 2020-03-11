Listen Live Sports

Insight by Government Marketing University

Episode 16: Government and industry communication and collaboration – a discussion with Department of Homeland Security procurement

March 11, 2020 2:01 pm
 
This content is provided by Government Marketing University.

In this episode of Market Chat!, we heard from 3 senior procurement officials from the Department of Homeland Security.  They shared insights and tips for how industry vendors can better market and sell to DHS. We discussed:

  • DHS contracting trends and initiatives
  • DHS approaches to emerging technologies
  • Best practices for marketing to DHS

If you are just entering the government market or have been marketing your products and solutions for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your marketing success by hearing from our procurement experts from the Department of Homeland Security.

Panel of experts

  • Paul Courtney

    Deputy Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    More
  • Darlene Bullock

    Executive Director, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    More
  • Jaclyn Rubino

    Executive Director, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, Strategic Programs Division, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    More
  • Lou Ann Brossman

    CEO and Co-founder, Government Marketing University

    More
  • Steve Watkins

    Chief Content Officer, Government Marketing University

    More

