Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

A comprehensive look at the federal market

April 30, 2019 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This week on Off the Shelf, Ray Bjorklund of BirchGrove Consulting gives us his thoughts on the state of the federal market.

headshot of Ray Bjorklund
Ray Bjorklund, president, BirchGrove Consulting

While the shutdown was ugly and painful, Bjorklund says spending will rebound over the course of the fiscal year with Congress adding funding and lifting CR constraints.

He also analyzes the contract addressable dollars across mandatory and discretionary spending. A key part of understanding the dynamics of the federal market is the ability to assess how the system works and how well agencies/departments are executing on their procurement dollars.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bjorklund tackles agency effectiveness, providing his analytical insights/tools for assessing agencies procurement track records and implications for a contractor’s business development and capture, contract performance risk, and cash flow. He also weaves a comprehensive picture of the market and provides real time insights.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy BirchGrove Consulting Budget Capture Management Coalition for Government Procurement Congress continuing resolution contract performance Contracting Government Shutdown Legislation Management Off the Shelf procurement Radio Interviews Ray Bjorklund Roger Waldron

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.