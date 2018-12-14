PHOTOS: 2018 Presidential Rank Awards honor the best of SES

This year’s awards were held at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13.

On Thursday the Senior Executives Association held its annual Presidential Rank Awards ceremony at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., to recognize “extraordinary public service of senior career professionals” in civilian leadership.

The awards included Distinguished Rank honors, which are given to 1 percent of career Senior Executive Service members or SES equivalents for sustained extraordinary accomplishments. Five percent of career SES or SES equivalents received Meritorious Rank honors for outstanding achievement to enhance the mission of their agency.

Federal Drive host Tom Temin hosted the awards, which included a special recognition for Federal News Network reporter Nicole Ogrysko. She received the Public Service Media Award for “outstanding commitment to reporting on the federal government in an unbiased, nonpartisan, professional manner.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of some of the night’s guests of honor.