OMB focused on higher federal employee satisfaction as key to better public-facing services

The Biden administration is trying to set a higher bar for public-facing services across government — with a new focus on providing a “digital-first” experience.

To meet those goals, several officials across the Office of Management and Budget, as well as agency leaders on customer experience, said they’re looking to improve the day-to-day experience of federal employees.

Loren DeJonge Schulman, the associate director of performance and personnel management at the Office of Management and Budget, said Thursday that better customer service starts with making sure the federal workforce has the tools and support it needs.

“We have to not only build trust with our customers. We have to trust our employees as well. And that means listening to them — listening to our frontline employees who are sometimes the best source of information and advice on how do we get better,” DeJonge Schulman said at the ACT-IAC CX Summit in Arlington, Virginia.

OMB, in recent guidance on delivering a “digital-first public experience” across government, points to better customer services across government as a way to improve public trust.

But DeJonge Schulman said agencies first need to start by building trust with their employees.

“They’re also the ones that we have to empower, to take risks and try new things. So, building that trust loop with them is just as important as building that trust loop with the customers as well,” she said.

Noreen Hecmanczuk, the digital experience adviser to the Federal Chief Information Officer, said higher federal employee satisfaction starts with the onboarding of new employees, and making sure new hires understand how their work impacts the public.

“The employee experience is unbelievably important … customer journey maps should be part of every interview when you’re onboarding employees to an agency. It should be a part of every town hall meeting, when senior leaders are checking in,” Hecmanczuk said.

Simchah Suveyke-Bogin, chief customer experience officer at the Agriculture Department, said high-impact service providers like USDA see customer experience as a key driver of all aspects of its mission.

“We’re trying to figure out how do we build it more intentionally into the framework for how we operate — how we operate financially, how we operate from an HR perspective — and how do we try to fit customer experience into all aspects of how we do the work,” Suveyke-Bogin said.

As part of these efforts, Suveyke-Bogin said USDA executive are now evaluated on CX improvements as part of their annual performance reviews.

VA links employee satisfaction to better veteran care

New research from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows a positive relationship between employee engagement at VA health care facilities and patient experience.

VA data shows that a 10% increase in its Employee Engagement Index scores resulted in a 4% average increase in overall hospital ratings. That same increase in employee satisfaction led to a 3% average increase in patient trust score.

John Boerstler, VA’s chief veterans experience officer, said the department’s CX mission is to help employees “thrive with VA,” and to improve workforce retention.

“It makes sense, because you can’t have a world-class experience without a world-class employee experience,” Boerstler said. “We’re investing, doubling down on employee experience … and then, of course, it’ll reflect in the customer experience scores.”

Boerstler said the department’s CX priorities for 2024 also focus on reaching out to veterans who are new to the VA. That includes not just service members transitioning out of active military duty, but also “untethered” veterans that have never signed up for VA health care or benefits.

The VA estimates half of the 18 million U.S. veteran population aren’t signed up for VA health care or benefits

“How might we reach more of those under or untethered or unenrolled veterans who haven’t sought services, especially with the PACT Act and the toxic exposure legislation? It opens up a whole new grouping of eligibility for these veterans in their families,” Boerstler said.

Eitan Naftali, the director of employee experience at VA’s Veterans Experience Office, said the department launched a trust and experience last year, focused on making sure the department gathers feedback from all demographics of its workforce.

“Now we have a random sample every quarter, where we’re drawing from the voices of our team members. And from a scientific perspective, we’re absolutely sure that it is representative of the voices across all those administrations and staff offices,” Naftali said.

Naftali said the VA is measuring employee experience along eight metrics — including trust, responsiveness, empowerment, recognition, purpose, and overall belonging.

He added that VA is “creating a world-class employee experience program, where our team members, they feel valuated and they feel empowered to serve our veteran community with pride.”

“That’s the foundation on how we move forward,” Naftali said.

OMB to hold governmentwide CXO summit in early 2024

To underscore the cross-cutting nature of what it takes to improve customer experience, OMB in early 2024 will hold a summit of multiple “CXO” councils.

“As CXO councils across government, we are working together on the most important issues that face our government, and that we can deliver for the American people,” Martorana said.

Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana said the summit will bring together the Chief Human Capital Officers and Chief Financial Officers Council, as well as tech experts across government, to tackle some common challenges.

“We are convening the CXO councils together, so that we are able to take our security issues, or AI issues, or [digital experience] issues, or CX issues, and pull us all together,” Martorana said.

