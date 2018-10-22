Episode 11: Cybersecurity – become a cybersecurity thought leader

Joseph A. Brendler, Sr. Major General, US Army (Retired) and Principal, Deep Water Point, LLC

MG (ret.) Joseph Brendler is a senior executive leader with more than 20 years of experience managing large organizations specializing in delivery of information technology (IT), networks, and cybersecurity solutions. He has led strategic and tactical planning; engineering and operations; budget, program, and contract management; change management; partnership development; and service delivery. Deep Water Point clients benefit immensely from MG Brendler’s technical, organizational, strategic, and administrative expertise and experience.

Prior to becoming a consultant, MG Brendler was Chief of Staff for the United States Cyber Command. In that role, he directed, integrated, prioritized, and synchronized the activities of the 2100-person USCYBERCOM headquarter, to enable the command and its components to provide the worldwide defense of all US Department of Defense (DoD) networks and the delivery of full-spectrum cyber effects supporting operational commanders throughout the US military. Previously, as Director of Strategic Planning, Policy, and Partnerships, MG Brendler was responsible for the development of strategy and plans for cyber support to combatant commands, the evolutionary growth of USCYBERCOM, and the execution of its missions to defend the nation against the threat of significant cyber attack. He participated in the development of US military cyber doctrine and of DoD and national cyber policy.

Prior to those assignments, MG Brendler held a number of other executive positions in the US Army, NATO, and DoD. He served as US Army Director of Architecture, Operations, Networks and Space (AONS), where he had oversight of Army network operations and led Army network architecture and strategic planning. Prior to that, he was responsible for policy and operational oversight of all communications and information systems employed by NATO and US forces in Afghanistan as Chief of C5ISR, US Forces J6, and NATO Forces CJ6, ISAF. MG Brendler also served as the Chief of Staff for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for two years, prior to his last deployment to Afghanistan, and prior to that he was the J3 Director of Operations for DoD’s Joint Task Force for Global Network Operations, a precursor organization to today’s USCYBERCOM.

Over the previous 20 years of his military career, he held a variety of jobs including both staff leadership responsibility and command at every echelon from platoon to brigade. This included over six years of assignments in Europe, four combat deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq, two years teaching Physics at West Point, and seven years at Fort Bragg, NC as a paratrooper and jumpmaster.

MG Brendler earned his BS and MEng in electrical engineering from Cornell University. He also earned an MS in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and a Master of Military Arts and Science in theater operations from the School of Advanced Military Study. MG Brendler is a member of the Board of Directors of Warrior Expeditions and a member of the Board of Advisors of CSFI and MCPA. He is a member of IEEE, AUSA, and AFCEA.

In 2017, following retirement from active military service, MG Brendler completed a through-hike of the Appalachian Trail. His hobbies include hiking, skiing, soccer, open source computing projects and robotics, and he and his wife, who reside in Northern Virginia, also enjoy travel and visiting with friends and family, including their two adult children.