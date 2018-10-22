Episode 11: Cybersecurity – become a cybersecurity thought leader

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.
Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.
Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.
As marketers strive to ensure their marketing campaigns are resonating with their government prospects and customers and it’s important that they map to the Mission of Government. This is especially true with agencies that are focused on Cyber Security initiatives.
If you are just entering the cyber security market or have been marketing your cybersecurity solutions for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your company’s thought leadership around cybersecurity.
In this episode of Market Chat we will provide cybersecurity insight from both government and industry experts. Apply what you’ll learn from this episode of Market Chat to make better marketing and sales decisions and increase your company’s visibility within the federal cybersecurity space.
- What are the latest updates coming out of government on cybersecurity strategies?
- What does a federal CISO look for when looking to procure new cybersecurity solutions? Events? Case Studies? Email? Social Media?
- What are marketing best practices when ensuring your company’s cybersecurity solutions are top of mind with your federal audience?
- If you are just entering the cybersecurity market what is the best the way to increase your awareness?
- Hear first hand from a government marketing industry expert on a real-live cybersecurity marketing case study that provided great results!
Apply what you’ll learn from this Market Chat to become more knowledgeable on cybersecurity and make better marketing and sales decisions and have your company viewed as a cyber security thought leader.