Episode 20: Government contracting storytelling: People, plot, place and purpose in GovCon

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.

Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

In this episode of Market Chat we talk with 2 experts in the field of government contracting:

Lisa Shea Mundt, Co-Founder, The Pulse of GovCon

Amber Hart, Co-Founder, The Pulse of GovCon

Amber and Lisa will discuss examining Government Contracts through the lens of a story. Listeners will learn how to:

Use free, open-source data to identify the 4 P’s of storytelling critical to competitive intelligence

Empower your team to both understand and act on data through the power of context

Leverage your research to create a data story that can influence and drive change

Government Contract procurement and acquisition doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Federal opportunities and contracts live, breathe, and change at a constant rate due to countless environmental factors that impact the Federal Government and Industry. There is a story behind each contract that begins well before the period of performance starts. Whether you are brand new to the market or have been taking a “big data” approach to your federal business development, let The Pulse give you the context to change your proposal “narrative”.