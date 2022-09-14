On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Accelerating Government

Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 19 – Customer Experience (CX)

September 14, 2022 7:16 am
1 min read
      

On this episode, we talk with IRS executive Ken Corbin, long-time government and industry CX leader Martha Dorris, and industry executive Angy Peterson, on the power and promise of on-going customer experience efforts in the federal market and ACT-IAC’s upcoming CX Summit.

Guests:

Martha Dorris, Founder of Dorris Consulting International and former Deputy Associate Administrator for Citizen Services at the General Services Administration (GSA).  https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-dorris-798b3b7/

Ken Corbin, Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer at the Internal Revenue...

READ MORE

On this episode, we talk with IRS executive Ken Corbin, long-time government and industry CX leader Martha Dorris, and industry executive Angy Peterson, on the power and promise of on-going customer experience efforts in the federal market and ACT-IAC’s upcoming CX Summit.

Guests:

Martha Dorris, Founder of Dorris Consulting International and former Deputy Associate Administrator for Citizen Services at the General Services Administration (GSA).  https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-dorris-798b3b7/

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Ken Corbin, Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Government Chair of ACT-IAC’s CX Summit.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/kenneth-corbin-7ab67213/

Angy Peterson, Vice President at Granicus and the Industry Chair of ACT-IAC’s CX Summit.   https://www.linkedin.com/in/angypeterson/

Additional Resources:

To register for the 2022 ACT-IAC CX Summit on November 15th at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC, you can use this link:  https://web.cvent.com/event/17575e87-e04f-4a69-b128-907ef48b0b0b/summary

To register for the 2022 Imagine Nation ELC Conference (October 23-25, Hershey, PA), you can use this link:  www.actiac.org/elc .

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

To learn more about the Service to the Citizen Awards, click here:  https://www.servicetothecitizen.org/

 

        Read more: Accelerating Government

      
Related Topics
Accelerating Government ACT-IAC All News Angy Peterson CX Dave Wennergren Dorris Consulting International General Services Administration Granicus Internal Revenue Service Ken Corbin Management Martha Dorris Radio Interviews Technology

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories