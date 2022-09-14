Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 19 – Customer Experience (CX)

On this episode, we talk with IRS executive Ken Corbin, long-time government and industry CX leader Martha Dorris, and industry executive Angy Peterson, on the power and promise of on-going customer experience efforts in the federal market and ACT-IAC’s upcoming CX Summit. Guests: Martha Dorris, Founder of Dorris Consulting International and former Deputy Associate Administrator for Citizen Services at the General Services Administration (GSA). https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-dorris-798b3b7/ Ken Corbin, Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer at the Internal Revenue... READ MORE

On this episode, we talk with IRS executive Ken Corbin, long-time government and industry CX leader Martha Dorris, and industry executive Angy Peterson, on the power and promise of on-going customer experience efforts in the federal market and ACT-IAC’s upcoming CX Summit.

Guests :

Martha Dorris, Founder of Dorris Consulting International and former Deputy Associate Administrator for Citizen Services at the General Services Administration (GSA). https://www.linkedin.com/in/martha-dorris-798b3b7/

Ken Corbin, Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Government Chair of ACT-IAC’s CX Summit. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kenneth-corbin-7ab67213/

Angy Peterson, Vice President at Granicus and the Industry Chair of ACT-IAC’s CX Summit. https://www.linkedin.com/in/angypeterson/

Additional Resources :

To register for the 2022 ACT-IAC CX Summit on November 15th at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC, you can use this link: https://web.cvent.com/event/17575e87-e04f-4a69-b128-907ef48b0b0b/summary

To register for the 2022 Imagine Nation ELC Conference (October 23-25, Hershey, PA), you can use this link: www.actiac.org/elc .

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

To learn more about the Service to the Citizen Awards, click here: https://www.servicetothecitizen.org/