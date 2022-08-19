Rep. Connolly demands to know if the DHS IG is under investigation

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Is the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general under investigation? That’s what Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) wants to know. He wrote to Kevin Winters, the chairman of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. Connolly, the chairman of the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations is seeking public confirmation about the investigation...

