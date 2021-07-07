Episode 21: U.S. Federal Government in a Post COVID-19 World

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.



Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

In this episode of Market Chat we talk with 2 experts in the field of government discussing what we can expect in a Post COVID-19 world as it pertains to reaching our government customers.

Listeners will hear expertise on the overall impact of COVID-19 on the federal government in the following areas:

Technology

Remote Workforce

Training & Education

In-person events

Demographics

Industry Perceptions and Marketing Awareness

Whether you are new to the government market or have been selling and marketing to the public sector for a long time, this episode will arm you with helpful insights that will help improve your overall success in marketing and selling in a post COVID-19 world.