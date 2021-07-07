On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Episode 21: U.S. Federal Government in a Post COVID-19 World

July 7, 2021 2:58 pm
In this episode of Market Chat we talk with 2 experts in the field of government discussing what we can expect in a Post COVID-19 world as it pertains to reaching our government customers.

Listeners will hear expertise on the overall impact of COVID-19 on the federal government in the following areas:

  • Technology
  • Remote Workforce
  • Training & Education
  • In-person events
  • Demographics
  • Industry Perceptions and Marketing Awareness

Whether you are new to the government market or have been selling and marketing to the public sector for a long time, this episode will arm you with helpful insights that will help improve your overall success in marketing and selling in a post COVID-19 world.

Featured speakers

  • Jeff Neal

    Founding Principal, ChiefHRO

  • Aaron Heffron

    President, Market Connections

  • Lou Anne Brossman

    CEO and Founder, Government Marketing University

  • Steve Watkins

    Chief Content Officer, Government Marketing University

