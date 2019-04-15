Listen Live Sports

Federal Executive Forum

Machine Learning & AI in Government 2019 Progress & Best Practices

April 15, 2019 3:34 pm
 
This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on machine learning & AI programs
  • Profiles of successful machine learning & AI programs
  • Lessons learned with machine learning & AI programs
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Riley Repko, Senior Advisor to the Air Force Secretary & Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
  • Pam Isom, Deputy Chief Information Officer & Chief Data Officer, Deparment of Energy
  • John Sprague, Acting Associate CIO, Technology, Data and Innovation Division, NASA
  • Timothy Persons, Chief Scientist & Managing Director, Science, Technology, Assessment & Analytics, Government Accountability Office
  • Scott Buchholz, Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte
  • Kirke Everson, Principal & Government Intelligent Automation Leader, KPMG
  • Nick Psaki, Principal, Office of the CTO, Pure Storage
  • Anthony Robbins, Vice President, NVIDIA

