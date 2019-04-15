Machine Learning & AI in Government 2019 Progress & Best Practices

This program will discuss:
- Progress report on machine learning & AI programs
- Profiles of successful machine learning & AI programs
- Lessons learned with machine learning & AI programs
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Riley Repko, Senior Advisor to the Air Force Secretary & Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
- Pam Isom, Deputy Chief Information Officer & Chief Data Officer, Deparment of Energy
- John Sprague, Acting Associate CIO, Technology, Data and Innovation Division, NASA
- Timothy Persons, Chief Scientist & Managing Director, Science, Technology, Assessment & Analytics, Government Accountability Office
- Scott Buchholz, Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte
- Kirke Everson, Principal & Government Intelligent Automation Leader, KPMG
- Nick Psaki, Principal, Office of the CTO, Pure Storage
- Anthony Robbins, Vice President, NVIDIA
